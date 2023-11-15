Pierce caught his only target for 21 yards in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Patriots.

Pierce's modest production continued Sunday, as his one target in the contest was his lowest of the season. The 23-year-old wideout has been consistently underwhelming this season despite playing a high-percentage of the Colts' offensive snaps every week. Pierce played 96 percent of the offensive snaps against the Patriots, ahead of fellow receivers Michael Pittman, Josh Downs, Isaiah McKenzie and Juwann Winfree. Going forward, the veteran should continue to be difficult to trust for fantasy purposes coming out of the Colts Week 11 bye to face the Buccaneers on Nov. 26.