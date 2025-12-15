Pierce caught his only target for 16 yards in Sunday's 18-16 loss to the Seahawks.

Pierce was limited to a season-low 16 receiving yards while reeling in just one catch for the second time in four weeks. The wide receiver was working with 44-year-old Philip Rivers for the first time, and the veteran quarterback struggled to push the ball down the field, completing 18 of 27 passes for 120 yards in the contest. Pierce has proven to be an elite vertical threat in his fourth campaign in Indianapolis, securing 13 receptions of 20-plus yards, but his upside could be limited moving forward if Rivers remains the starter.