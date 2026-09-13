Pierce brought in four of six targets for 61 yards in the Colts' 41-23 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Pierce was slated to handle an abbreviated workload in Week 1 following his recovery from ankle and heel injuries, but the speedy veteran ended up setting the pace in receiving yards and tying for the team lead in targets for the Colts on the afternoon. Pierce also had the second-longest reception of the day for Indianapolis -- 23 yards -- and he looked generally prepared to take on the larger role expected in the wake of Michael Pittman's departure in free agency this past offseason. Pierce should be ready to take on even more snaps in a Week 2 road battle against the Chiefs next Sunday night.