Pierce brought in all four targets for 86 yards and two touchdowns in the Colts' 48-27 loss to the 49ers on Monday night.

Pierce led the Colts in receiving yards and hauled in impressive 20- and 16-yard touchdown passes in the first half from Philip Rivers. The fourth-year pro doubled his number of scoring grabs on the season with Monday's tally, and he's exceeded 75 receiving yards in five of the last seven games. Pierce is just 129 yards away from his first career 1,000-yard season, a figure he'll look to continue approximating in a Week 17 home matchup against the Jaguars.