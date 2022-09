Pierce cleared the concussion protocol Thursday and will be available for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Pierce picked up the head injury Week 1, when he played 51 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps but was unable to haul in either of his targets. The rookie second-round pick will miss just one game as a result of the injury, and he'll set his sights on his first reception as a pro this weekend.