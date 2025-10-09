Pierce (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Pierce has missed two straight games but has now logged back-to-back full practices sessions, so he appears to be nearing a return from the concussion protocol. Friday's practice figures to be key for Pierce, who will also need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist before being eligible to return to the starting lineup alongside Michael Pittman and Josh Downs. He's working to gain clearance in time for Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals.