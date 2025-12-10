Pierce (rib) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.

The undisclosed injury Pierce suffered on the Colts' final drive of their Week 14 loss to Jacksonville turned out to be to his rib, but he has already shaken off that injury. The team's 2025 leader in receiving yards (769) will be available to face the Seahawks on Sunday, but it remains to be seen who will be throwing Pierce the ball in the wake of Daniel Jones' season-ending Achilles injury.