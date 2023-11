Pierce (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany.

Pierce wasn't listed on the practice report Wednesday, was limited Thursday, and then got in a full practice Friday. This suggests Pierce suffered a mid-week injury, which is rarely a good sign, though it was promising to see Pierce get in a full day of work Friday. His official status will be known 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff.