Pierce secured both targets for 28 yards in the Colts' 31-20 win over the Texans on Sunday.

Pierce's disappointing start to the new campaign continued Sunday, as he was able to only marginally improve on a one-catch, five-yard Week 1 tally. The 2022 second-round pick put together a solid rookie season (41-593-2 across 16 games) that raised expectations coming into the new season, but he's been nothing more than a secondary option in the air attack thus far and has seen rookie Josh Downs outperform him as the No. 3 wideout. Pierce's next opportunity to jump start his season comes in a Week 3 road matchup versus the Ravens.