Pierce caught one of two targets for 26 yards in the Colts' 23-20 overtime loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

The 26 yards marked a new single-game low for Pierce this season after he'd posted at least 67 receiving yards in six of his last seven contests. His two targets tied TE3 Drew Ogletree for fifth on the Colts against Kansas City. Pierce will look for a rebound game in another tough draw next Sunday against a stingy Texans defense.