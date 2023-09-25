Pierce recorded three receptions on seven targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 22-19 overtime win over the Ravens.

Pierce had his best game of the season in terms of both involvement and production with Gardner Minshew under center. His biggest contribution came early in the second quarter on a jump ball over the middle of the field for a 23-yard gain to jumpstart a drive that ended in a touchdown. Pierce has remained on the field for nearly 100 percent of the team's offensive snaps, though both Michael Pittman and rookie Josh Downs have bested him in terms of production.