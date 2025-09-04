Pierce (groin) is not listed on the Colts' Week 1 injury report.

Pierce dealt with a groin issue last month, but is practicing without restrictions and poised to play in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Dolphins. The 2022 second-rounder finished the 2024 campaign with career highs in receiving yards (824) and touchdowns (seven) on 37 catches across 16 games. Looking ahead, Pierce is slated to start the season as a key cog in a Colts pass-catching corps that also features fellow WRs Michael Pittman and Josh Downs, along with TE Tyler Warren, a group that will now be working with Daniel Jones, the team's new QB1.