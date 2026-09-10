Pierce (heel) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.

Pierce has kicked off Week 1 prep with a pair of limited practices, but he could still avoid an injury designation for Sunday's season opener against the Ravens by upgrading to full participation Friday. The Colts' leading receiver in 2025 is coming off an eventful offseason, during which Pierce underwent ankle surgery shortly after signing a four-year, $114 million contract in March. This current heel issue may be connected to that ankle procedure, which kept Pierce sidelined for all of training camp.