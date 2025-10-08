Pierce (concussion) practiced fully Wednesday.

Pierce, who has missed two straight contests, practiced fully last Wednesday and Thursday before downgrading to a 'DNP' listing Friday, so his return to a full session this Wednesday's bodes well for his chances of returning to action Sunday against the Cardinals. In that scenario, Pierce would be in line to reclaim his role alongside fellow WRs Michael Pittman and Josh Downs, which thus far has yielded him a 9/171/0 receiving receiving line (on 13 targets) through three contests.