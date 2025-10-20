Pierce caught five of 10 targets for 98 yards in Sunday's 38-24 win over the Chargers.

The fourth-year wideout paced the Colts in targets and receiving yards on the day as he works to build downfield chemistry with Daniel Jones. Pierce's catches, yards and targets were all season highs, and through five appearances this season he's posted a 16-317-0 line on 27 targets. He'll look to make an impact as a deep threat again in Week 8 against the Titans.