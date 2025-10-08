Colts' Alec Pierce: Set to practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
Pierce (concussion) is in line to practice Wednesday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
Pierce has missed the last two games, but his looming ability to practice Wednesday is a positive step ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals. The wideout practiced fully last Wednesday and Thursday before downgrading to a 'DNP' listing Friday, so his level of participation as the Colts begin their Week 6 preparation will be notable.