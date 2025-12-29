Pierce didn't record a catch on five targets in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Jaguars.

Pierce tied for second on the team with five targets, though he was unable to convert any into receptions. It marked the first time this season that he has been held without a catch, and his inability to get on the same page with Philip Rivers was particularly noteworthy considering the duo connected for a pair of scores in Week 16. Pierce has already set a career high in receptions and yards this season, though this performance will likely cost him the chance at 1,000 receiving yards heading into a Week 18 matchup against the Texans.