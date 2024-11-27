Pierce was a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report due to a foot injury.
The foot issue is a new one for Pierce, and it's especially notable with Josh Downs (shoulder) and Ashton Dulin (ankle) also listed as non-participants Wednesday. If none of the three get cleared to play Sunday against New England, Michael Pittman and Adonai Mitchell would be in line for heavy usage at wide receiver.
