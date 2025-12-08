Pierce recorded five receptions on eight targets for 80 yards in Sunday's 36-19 loss to the Jaguars.

Pierce and Michael Pittman were the favorite targets of Riley Leonard, with Pierce filling his typical role as a big-play threat. His longest catch of the day went for 29 yards, the majority of which came after the catch, and he also chipped in long gains of 17 and 16 yards to lead the Colts in receiving yards. Pierce has at least 75 receiving yards in four of his last five games, though that level of production will be tested moving forward, with Leonard likely to be under center.