Pierce recorded three receptions on four targets for 26 yards in Monday's 20-3 loss to the Chargers.

Pierce finished fourth on the team in targets, and the highlight of his performance came on a 15-yard reception midway through the second quarter-- tied for the third-longest passing playing of the game by the Colts. Pierce has at least three catches in three of his last five games, though he's been held under 30 yards four times in that span. Given the quality of quarterback play for Indianapolis, Pierce isn't likely to have big performances to close out the season.