Pierce had three receptions for 41 yards on five targets in Sunday's loss to New Orleans.

Pierce tied his season high in receptions (he has four games with three receptions) which speaks more to how little production he's had this season. He remains a starting receiver and Indy's deep threat, but the Colts haven't targeted him down the field much this season. He has 17 receptions on 30 targets for 243 yards and no touchdowns.