Pierce had three receptions for 42 yards on four targets in Sunday's loss to Houston.

Pierce finished his rookie season with 41 receptions for 593 yards and two touchdowns. After failing to make a reception on two targets in his first game, he clicked with Matt Ryan and had 24 receptions for 373 yards and a touchdown in his next six games. He then had just 17 receptions for 220 yards and a touchdown in his last nine games. Pierce showed promise but could never clearly move into the No. 2 WR role and had just three red zone targets despite his 6-3 height. Of course, it's hard to judge Pierce given Indy's troubles at quarterback (which really fell off in the second half) and poor offensive play. It's not clear if Pierce is considered a cornerstone of the Indy receiving corps as the team revamps the offense for 2023.