Pierce (ankle) is slated to be activated from the Active/PUP list Thursday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Pierce has been sidelined since undergoing ankle surgery in March, and after encountering some hiccups that prevented him from participating in training camp he is now ready to get back on the field. It was reported earlier in August that Pierce was expected to be available in Week 1, and although that is not a lock, the wideout's looming practice participation has him trending toward that outcome, with over two weeks to prepare for his club's season-opening matchup with the Ravens.