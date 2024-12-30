Pierce caught six of nine targets for 122 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 45-33 loss to the Giants.

The six grabs were a season high for Pierce, and it was the wideout's best performance since he posted a 3-134-1 line in Week 5 against the Jaguars -- a game which also featured Joe Flacco at QB for the Colts. Sunday's loss eliminated Indy from playoff contention, so even if Anthony Richardson (back/foot) is healthier, he could sit out Week 18 in favor of Flacco, which would make Pierce an appealing fantasy option in a rematch with Jacksonville.