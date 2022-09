Pierce (concussion) caught three of five targets for 61 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Chiefs.

Pierce returned after missing Week 2 and immediately stepped into the No. 2 wide receiver role behind Michael Pittman, who returned from a quadriceps injury of his own. The rookie second-round pick will look to solidify his spot as Matt Ryan's second option in the passing game in Week 4 against a Titans defense that's tied for the most touchdowns allowed to wide receivers with six.