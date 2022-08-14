Pierce had two receptions for 27 yards on three targets in Saturday's preseason loss to Buffalo. He began the game as a starting receiver when the Colts opened in a three-receiver set, 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Pierce made both his receptions with the second team offense as he stayed on the field after Matt Ryan left after four series. Saturday's game showed he's set to be a significant part of the offense right away even if he comes off the field in two-receiver sets (as has frequently been the case in training camp).