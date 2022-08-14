Pierce had two receptions for 27 yards on three targets in Saturday's preseason loss to Buffalo. He began the game as a starting receiver when the Colts opened in a three-receiver set, 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Pierce made both his receptions with the second-team offense as he stayed on the field after Matt Ryan left after four series. Saturday's game showed Pierce is set to be a significant part of the offense right away, even if he comes off the field in two-receiver sets (as has frequently been the case in training camp).