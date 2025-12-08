Pierce left the final drive of Sunday's loss at Jacksonville with an undisclosed injury, but was not in the concussion protocol despite a broadcast report saying he was being evaluated for a concussion, the Indianapolis Star reports. "You can ask the trainers," Pierce said. "Not going to talk about injuries."

NFL players are not allowed to talk to reporters after the game if in the concussion protocol, so a concussion can be ruled out at this point. It sounds like a minor injury but check his status in practice early in the week. Pierce recorded five receptions on eight targets for 80 yards in the loss.