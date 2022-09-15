Pierce (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
According to George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin, Pierce wasn't taking contact Thursday, but his limited activity nonetheless represents a step forward in his advancement through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol after he had been listed as a non-participant Wednesday. The rookie receiver will likely need to upgrade to full participation Friday and receive clearance from an independent neurologist in order to enter Sunday's game in Jacksonville without a designation. If neither Pierce nor Michael Pittman (quadriceps) -- who didn't practice Thursday -- can get the green light to play Week 2, the Colts would likely turn to Ashton Dulin and Mike Strachan to join Parris Campbell in three-receiver sets.