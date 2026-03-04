Pierce said Wednesday on the Up & Adams show that he does not expect to re-sign with the Colts before the start of the legal tampering period on March 9, Nathan Brown of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Indianapolis decided to assign the non-exclusive franchise tag to quarterback Daniel Jones (Achilles) rather than Pierce on Tuesday, positioning the wide receiver to hit free agency fresh off having posted a career-best 47-1,003-6 receiving line (84 targets) across 15 regular-season appearances in 2025. The 2022 second-round pick said he's "loved to play" with the Colts, which he called "a great organization," but stated that he's "earned the right to explore free agency and see what's out there." Previously, Pierce has expressed a desire to continue playing with Jones, but it remains to be seen whether it will be feasible for Indianapolis to extend competitive offers to both players. Jones will be able to negotiate with other teams this offseason, with the Colts retaining the right to match any offer he receives.