Pierce caught three passes for 28 yards on eight targets against Philadelphia on Sunday.

Pierce's target count was encouraging, and his weak efficiency is rationalized by the fact that it was a very difficult matchup. Pierce saw a lot of Darius Slay, the top Eagles corner and one of the league's best corners in general. The Steelers don't have any such cover men on their defense, so Pierce has a good chance to get back on track against Pittsburgh in Week 12.