Colts' Alec Pierce: Will miss 1-2 more weeks

Colts GM Chris Ballard said Tuesday that Pierce (ankle) is a "week or so away" from practicing, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Pierce underwent ankle surgery in March and was given a return timeline of 4-to-6 months. He was placed on the active/PUP list to begin training camp Monday and can be activated at any time, but the goal all along has been for Pierce to be ready for Week 1. Fresh off re-signing with Indy on a four-year, $114 million deal and with Michael Pittman out of the picture, Pierce is expected to operate as the clear WR1 this season for quarterback Daniel Jones (Achilles).