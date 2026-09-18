Pierce (heel) was a full participant in Friday's practice and doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game at Kansas City.

After sitting out Thursday's session, Pierce returned to full work Friday and appears set to handle his usual role for Indianapolis. Colts coach Shane Steichen said Pierce's off day was for maintenance, suggesting the team was never worried about an absence. Pierce played 88 percent of snaps after halftime in the Week 1 loss to Baltimore, so he may have a full-time role despite being banged up already.