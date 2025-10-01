Coach Shane Steichen said Pierce (concussion) will practice Wednesday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear if Pierce remains in the concussion protocol after being deemed inactive for the Colts' Week 3 loss to the Rams, but his return to practice Wednesday would suggest Pierce has a good chance to play Sunday against the Raiders. He would resume his role on the outside as the Colts' primary deep threat after Adonai Mitchell blundered away a walk-in touchdown against Los Angeles.