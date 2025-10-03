Pierce (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Amanda Foster of the Colts' official site reports.

Though Pierce practiced fully Wednesday and Thursday, coach Shane Steichen noted Friday that the wideout had a setback, per James Boyd of The Athletic. With Pierce -- who remains in concussion protocol -- set to miss his second straight game, look for Michael Pittman (hamstring, LP on Thursday) and Josh Downs to lead the Colts' Week 5 WR corps, with Adonai Mitchell, Ashton Dulin and Anthony Gould representing the team's other healthy options at the position.