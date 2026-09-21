Pierce (heel) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

Pierce was ruled out shortly after being carted to the locker room. He came up limping on a non-contact play in the first half and couldn't put weight on his left leg. This injury is likely tied to the procedure Pierce underwent on his left ankle during the offseason, which kept him sidelined for the preseason. Pierce's next chance to take the field will come next Sunday against the Texans.