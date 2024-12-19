Pierce (concussion) is handling cone drills to the side at Thursday's practice, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Pierce is officially being listed as a non-participant at practice for the second day in a row, but it appears he's making some amount of progress through the NFL's concussion protocol. The No. 3 wideout will need to gain full clearance, though, in order to be eligible to suit up for Sunday's game against the Titans. Adonai Mitchell will be in position to handle added opportunities behind Michael Pittman and Josh Downs if Pierce can't go.