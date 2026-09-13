Pierce went to the locker room during Sunday's 41-23 loss to the Ravens for X-rays on his left hand and wrist, which came back negative, Nathan Brown of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Pierce returned to the game after getting encouraging results on the injury he sustained by hitting his hand on the helmet of Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith. The banged-up wide receiver dealt with a heel injury heading into the game but managed to play through his injuries to post 61 yards in the season-opening loss. Pierce wore a soft brace on his left hand after the game, so his health will bear monitoring as the Colts prepare for a Week 2 trip to Kansas City.