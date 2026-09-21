Pierce is set for further tests on his injured heel Monday, but X-rays on the injury came back negative after he exited Sunday night's game against the Chiefs in the first half, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Pierce caught his only target for 11 yards prior to exiting the game. He came up lame while running a route and was subsequently carted to the locker room. Pierce's left heel injury is perhaps connected to an offseason ankle surgery that prevented him from practicing prior to September. Further details on Pierce's injury will be provided prior to the Colts' Week 3 home game against the Texans.