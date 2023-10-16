Rodgers was targeted twice in the passing game but had no receptions in Sunday's loss at Jacksonville.

Rodgers played on 20 of the offense's 78 snaps as he got more plaing time with Alex Pierce suffering a shoulder injury. Rodgers had played just five snaps on offense before Sunday. If Pierce is to miss time, it may be Isaiah McKenzie who gets a larger role since he's been more productive as a pass catcher (two receptions Sunday while playing just four snaps on offense), but Rodgers was the player working more as the third and fourth receiver Sunday.