Indianapolis signed Rodgers from its practice squad Tuesday.

Rodgers played just four snaps in his 2023 debut Sunday, but the Colts evidently saw enough to promote him to the active roster with Ashton Dulin (knee) on injured reserve. Rookie third-rounder Josh Downs has struggled a bit to find his footing out of the slot up to this point, so Rodgers may be closer to the field than it appears.