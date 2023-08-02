Rodgers agreed to terms with the Colts on Wednesday.

The 2021 third-round pick has found his third home in two years after being waived by both the Packers and Texans. Rodgers has tallied 20 receptions for 249 yards and one touchdown in throughout his career, but he's mainly been a return man, as he's recorded 626 return yards. He's had issues holding on to the ball, as he's had eight fumbles in just two years, but expect Indianapolis' newest receiver to compete for the kick and punt returner job ahead of the coming season.