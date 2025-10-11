The Colts elevated Abdullah from the practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's matchup versus the Cardinals.

Abdullah will serve as the team's No. 3 running back for the second straight week as Tyler Goodson remains sidelined due to a groin injury. Abdullah carried the ball two times for six yards and a touchdown in the Week 5 win over the Raiders while playing on both offense and special teams. The team will be able to elevate the 32-year-old just one more time following Sunday's matchup.