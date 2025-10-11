Colts' Ameer Abdullah: Elevated from practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Colts elevated Abdullah from the practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's matchup versus the Cardinals.
Abdullah will serve as the team's No. 3 running back for the second straight week as Tyler Goodson remains sidelined due to a groin injury. Abdullah carried the ball two times for six yards and a touchdown in the Week 5 win over the Raiders while playing on both offense and special teams. The team will be able to elevate the 32-year-old just one more time following Sunday's matchup.
More News
-
Colts' Ameer Abdullah: Back to practice squad•
-
Colts' Ameer Abdullah: Rushing TD late in blowout win•
-
Colts' Ameer Abdullah: Up from practice squad for Week 5•
-
Ameer Abdullah: Gets opportunity with Indy•
-
Ameer Abdullah: Cut from injured reserve•
-
49ers' Ameer Abdullah: Lands on IR with rib injury•