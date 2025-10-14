Adbullah reverted to Indianapolis' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Adullah was elevated for the second straight week for this past Sunday's win over Arizona and logged three snaps on offense, rushing once for seven yards and catching his lone target for nine yards. He also played 10 snaps on special teams. Though Abdullah is back on the Colts' practice squad for now, he could be elevated again in Week 7 versus the Chargers if Tyler Goodson (groin) remains sidelined.