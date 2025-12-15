Abdullah rushed four times for 15 yards and caught all five of his targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 18-16 loss to the Seahawks.

Abdullah benefited from having Philip Rivers take over under center for the injured Daniel Jones (Achilles) after the backup running back finished as the Colts' leading receiver Sunday. The 32-year-old Abdullah hadn't recorded more than two receptions in any of his previous nine appearances this season, but the higher target share could become a trend with Rivers needing to make plenty of check-down passes to preserve his own health down the stretch. Abdullah represents a sneaky play in Week 16 for those in deep PPR formats, but the veteran backup can safely be ignored elsewhere.