Colts' Ameer Abdullah: Minimal role in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Abdullah had one carry for three yards and one reception for two yards on his only target in Sunday's loss at Pittsburgh.
Abdullah played five snaps on offense while Tyler Goodson played a season-high 10 snaps with the Colts trailing most of the game (as Goodson is usually seen as the better receiver). However, the Colts didn't turn to a pass-catching running back as they have in the past as Jonathan Taylor stayed in the game and played on 62 of the offense's 79 snaps. As long as Taylor is healthy, it looks the other running backs will have very minor roles even if the Colts are forced throw the ball.
