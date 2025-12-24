Abdullah caught his lone target for four yards in Monday's 48-27 loss to the 49ers.

Abdullah failed to record a single rushing attempt in the contest while playing just four of the Colts' 60 offensive snaps. With Jonathan Taylor handling the vast majority of snaps at running back, Abdullah and teammate Tyler Goodson are left to handle the few remaining opportunities in the Colts' backfield. The veteran cannot be trusted for fantasy purposes in a Week 17 matchup against the Jaguars.