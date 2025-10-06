Abdullah had two carries for six yards, including a two-yard rushing touchdown, in Sunday's 40-6 win over Las Vegas.

Abdullah was just called up from the practice squad ahead of the game. He only got carries late in the game amid a blowout win. DJ Giddens remains the clear backup to Jonathan Taylor while Tyler Goodson (groin) is sidelined. Abdullah will likely have most of his usage on special teams if he's active on game days.