Abdullah rushed twice for 19 yards and caught his lone target for eight yards in Sunday's 38-24 win over the Chargers.

Abdullah played just five of the Colts' 60 offensive snaps Sunday behind starter Jonathan Taylor (52) and ahead of rookie DJ Giddens (3). The veteran running back offers little fantasy value outside of an injury to Taylor, yet it's unclear if Abdullah's role would drastically increase as a 32-year-old in one of the league's most explosive offenses. With that said, Abdullah remains far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 8 matchup against the Titans.