Abdullah had two carries for five yards and one reception for three yards on his lone target in Sunday's 38-14 win over Tennessee.

Tyler Goodson returned after missing three games due to a groin injury but Abdullah saw slightly more work, playing 10 snaps compared to four for Goodson, while DJ Giddens was a healthy inactive. Both active backups had only two carries, however, and none of the Colts' backfield depth options will get enough touches for viable fantasy value as long as Jonathan Taylor dominates the workload even in blowouts, as Sunday's win was essentially wrapped up before the fourth quarter.